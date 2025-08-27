City of Burbank Adopts Ordinance to Clarify Parking Restrictions Near Intersections

On August 26, 2025, the Burbank City Council adopted an ordinance amending Title 6, Chapter 1 of the Burbank Municipal Code (BMC) to align with California’s new statewide “daylighting” law, Assembly Bill (AB) 413. The ordinance ensures consistency between the City’s existing parking standards and the new state law, which took effect on January 1, 2025.

AB 413 prohibits parking within 20 feet of the approach to a crosswalk, and within 15 feet where curb extensions are present. In other words, parking is prohibited in the area directly in front of the crosswalk as a driver is driving toward it. The new law is designed to improve safety by increasing visibility at intersections and reducing potential conflicts between drivers and pedestrians.

Burbank’s own daylighting ordinance has been in place since 1979. Under the BMC, parking is prohibited within 15 feet of intersection corners, within 25 feet of stop signs and traffic signals, and in any location deemed hazardous by the City when marked with red curb. These local restrictions remain unchanged. However, many smaller residential intersections and other locations do not have red curb markings. At these locations, the new state law now applies.

Two rules now guide drivers when parking near intersections:

Parking at red curb zones remains prohibited as stated in the current BMC.

Even without a red curb, parking is prohibited within 20 feet of the approach to a crosswalk under AB 413. This restriction applies whether or not the crosswalk is painted, as state law considers any corner with a curb ramp or stop sign to be a crosswalk.

For AB 413 violations, the City’s initial focus will be on education and warnings to help drivers adjust to the new law. Parking Enforcement will continue to cite vehicles parked in red curb zones.

To support this effort, the City will launch an outreach campaign that includes a dedicated webpage, social media posts, informational videos, and community engagement through the Burbank Police Department.