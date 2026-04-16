City of Burbank Announces Activities to Celebrate Earth Day

The City of Burbank is excited to announce the citywide Earth Day celebration, “Planet Power,” taking place on Saturday, April 25, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at McCambridge Park. The event is presented in partnership with the City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department, Public Works Recycle Center, Burbank Water and Power, Burbank EcoCouncil, and the Sustainable Burbank Commission, and will be free and open to the public, offering engaging and educational experience for the community.

Residents will enjoy a day filled with engaging activities and community spirit celebrating sustainability, eco-conscious initiatives, tree plantings, and a robust vendor and resource fair. This community event will include the Tree City USA ceremony, Plant for a Greener Burbank tree plantings, and sapling giveaways. Attendees will enjoy live music, delicious offerings from food trucks, and inspiring talks from guest speakers. The event will also feature a community share fair and a variety of arts, crafts, and games for all ages. Families can partake in the bike obstacle course, create a community art piece, and delightful puppet shows.

This event is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate our planet while learning about sustainability and environmental stewardship.

To learn more about Earth Day 2026 and registration information, visit BurbankCA.gov/EarthDay