City of Burbank Announces Call for Artists for Compass Tree Park Public Art Project

The City of Burbank is issuing a Call for Artists as part of its long-standing Art in Public Places Program, seeking qualified professional artists to submit proposals for the Compass Tree Park Public Art Installation.



Established in 1992, the City’s Art in Public Places Program was created to enrich the lives of residents and visitors through meaningful engagement with art. Over the years, the Program has resulted in more than 130 public art installations citywide, contributing significantly to the City’s cultural identity and visual landscape.



This new opportunity is part of the broader Burbank Channel Bikeway Public Art Project, an initiative to integrate art along the Burbank Channel Bikeway, a one-mile multi-use path that serves cyclists and pedestrians while connecting neighborhoods, commercial areas, and regional bike networks.



The selected artist will design, fabricate, and install a permanent, freestanding artwork at Compass Tree Park (picture below), a small but historically significant site along the bikeway. The Park commemorates an 1817 landmark where Spanish Padres planted four sycamore trees to mark the cardinal directions, serving as a navigational point between early California missions. Today, the Park features compass tiles, shaded seating, and serves as a popular entry point and rest area along the bikeway.