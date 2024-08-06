 City of Burbank Announces Fall Festival at Johnny Carson Park

The Burbank Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Valley Cultural Foundation and the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission, presents, Fall Festival, A Night in the Park on September 7, 2024, at 4:00 p.m., at Johnny Carson Park. This free festival will feature a live concert, food trucks, vendor booths, and a showing of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Johnny Carson Park is located at 400 Bob Hope Drive, Burbank, CA 91505. Parking will be on the street and at The Pointe Parking located at 2775 Parkside Avenue.

The concert will begin at 4:00 p.m. with performances from Angela O’Neill and the Outrageous8, Guitar Ninjas All Stars, and Christine Hovhan and Vahe. The movie will start at 7:00 p.m.

To learn more about the Fall Festival, visit burbankarts.com/calendar, or contact the Betsy Lueke Creative Arts Center at (818)238-5397.