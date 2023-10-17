City of Burbank Announces Pilot Community Arts Grant Program

The Burbank Parks and Recreation Department, in collaboration with the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission, is pleased to announce a pilot arts grant program designed to support local artists and non-profit arts organizations, while actively engaging Burbank residents with diverse and outstanding cultural arts projects.

Grants from $1,000 – $5,000, are available to artists and non-profit art organizations, intended to support visual and performing arts projects that encourage and provide access to the arts for all members of the community. Eligible applications and projects should:

Educate, entertain, and inspire participants.

Build awareness and appreciation for the art form.

Meet community needs and identify target audiences.

Reflect the rich cultural diversity of the Burbank community.

This opportunity is open to individual professional artists and non-profit arts organizations located in Los Angeles County. The grant recipients’ proposed projects must be completed in Burbank and serve Burbank residents, businesses, and visitors directly. Preference will be given to artists and organizations currently based in Burbank. Feedback from applicants and the community during this first award cycle will inform decisions about the design and potential growth of the grants program in future years.

“The Cultural Arts Commission, City Council, and City Staff recognize the value of the arts, their economic impact, and what cultural creators bring to the community,” said Eric Conner, Chair of Burbank Cultural Arts Commission. “With this newly launched grant program, we can take our support of the arts to bold new heights. And the best part – this is only the beginning!”

The deadline to apply is Tuesday, December 5th. For more information including eligibility requirements, detailed guidelines, important dates, and application link visit https://new.burbankca.gov/communityartsgrant.