City of Burbank Announces Real Madrid Foundation Winter Soccer Camp for Youth Ages 6–16 

The world's most successful soccer club to host camp next month in Burbank.

Burbank, CA (December 1, 2025) – The City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department is proud to announce a new partnership with the Real Madrid Foundation to bring an elite youth soccer training experience to Burbank as part of the city’s World Cup community programming. The Real Madrid Foundation Winter Soccer Camp will take place January 2 through January 5, 2026, at Burbank High School, 902 N. Third St., Burbank, CA 91502, and is open to boys and girls ages 6 to 16.

Based in the Spanish capital city, Real Madrid is the most successful soccer club in the world having won 36 Spanish league titles and a record 15 European titles.

The collaboration supports the City’s goal of expanding accessible, high-quality sports opportunities ahead of the 2026 FIFA World CupTM. The camp provides Burbank youth with direct access to internationally recognized coaching methods developed by one of the most prestigious soccer organizations in the world.

Camp participants will receive four days of intensive training from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. from January 2 to January 4. The final session on January 5 will run from 4 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Players will be grouped by age, skill level, and experience to ensure a positive developmental environment. Training will focus on core areas including one-on-one duels, passing combinations, ball possession and progression, defending and pressing, build-up play, and finishing.

A special highlight of the program includes eligibility for select participants to be invited to train at Real Madrid Sports City in Madrid, Spain. This unique opportunity is extended to players who best reflect the Foundation’s values of excellence, respect, teamwork, and fair play.

The City of Burbank is also pleased to offer a special discount for Burbank residents. Participants may use the code RMBURBANK2026 at checkout to receive 40 dollars off the current early bird camp fee. The resident discount expires on December 15.

This camp is one of several initiatives the City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department is launching as part of its 2026 World Cup engagement strategy. The program aims to strengthen youth development, expand recreation access, and build community pride through global sport.

Registration details, program pricing, and additional camp information are https://rmfcampslosangeles.com/

For more information, please visit www.BurbankCA.gov or call 818-238-5300.