City of Burbank Announces Return of the Media Industry Expo and Job Fair

The City of Burbank is thrilled to announce the return of the highly anticipated Media Industry Expo and Job Fair, taking place on Friday, August 1, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Woodbury University. This signature event offers exceptional opportunities for job seekers, media professionals, and creative organizations to connect, collaborate, and explore the evolving landscape of the media industry.

Building on the overwhelming success of last year’s inaugural event, the 2025 Media Industry Expo & Job Fair promises even more dynamic programming. Attendees can expect expert-led panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and meaningful networking—all aimed at helping individuals build careers and companies build talent pipelines in a competitive market.

No registration is required—this event is free and open to all.

What to Expect:

Meet the Pros: Network directly with industry leaders and professionals eager to share insights, experiences, and opportunities.

Workshops and Panels: Participate in expert-led discussions on topics like career trends, emerging technologies, and industry challenges.

Resume and Portfolio Reviews: Receive feedback from experienced professionals to enhance your presentation and stand out in the job market.

Networking Opportunities: Make meaningful connections with peers, mentors, and organizations looking to hire top talent.

“Burbank is the Media Capitol of the World and we’re committed to keeping it that way,” said Mayor Nikki Perez. “The Media Industry Expo and Job Fair is part of our broader effort to support local talent, strengthen industry partnerships, and ensure Burbank remains a thriving hub for innovation, creativity, and opportunity.”

Whether you’re a recent graduate, a seasoned professional seeking new opportunities, or someone aspiring to break into the media industry, this event is your chance to connect, learn, and succeed.

For more information and updates, please visit www.cityofburbankjobfair.com.