City of Burbank Awards $48K in Community Arts Grants 

The Burbank Parks and Recreation Department, in collaboration with the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission, is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2024 Community Arts Program Grants. $48,000 in funding has been awarded in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $4,500 to support 16 visual and performing arts projects presented in the City of Burbank this year, many with free or low-cost ticket options.

Launched in October 2023, the pilot grant program was designed to support local artists and non-profit arts organizations, while actively engaging Burbank residents with diverse and outstanding cultural arts projects. The opportunity was open to individual professional artists and non-profit arts organizations located in Los Angeles County with special consideration given to those currently based in Burbank. 13 of the 16 grant recipients are Burbank-based.

Eligible proposals were reviewed by an independent panel of arts professionals with expertise in performing and visual arts and scored according to the review criteria, including artistic merit and community impact. Parks and Recreation staff offered application workshops and assistance to applicants and facilitated the panel review and award recommendations process.

Grants to the following artists and projects were approved by the Parks and Recreation Board on March 14, 2024:

Camille Anderson (Theatre) – Shackled Secrets

Burbank Community Band (Music) – Holiday Concerts

Burbank International Film Festival (Film) – 2024 Burbank International Film Festival

Burbank Philharmonic (Music) – Chamber Music Concert

Darcy Rose Byrnes (Theatre) – Juliet Hereafter: The Scottish Play. A Comedy

Colony Theatre (Theatre) – Scripts and Sips

Conundrum Theatre (Theatre) – Guys and Dolls

Elevate Burbank (Multi-disciplinary) – Celebrate Burbank 2024

Shenandoah Harris (Dance) – Psychopomp Dance Presents: EMET

Matt Harry (Theatre) – LIFE LINE

Helix Collective (Music) – SHOUTOUT!

Jory Herman (Music) – New Works Concert

Imagine Theatre (Theatre) – The Girl Who Made the Milky Way

New Victory Theatre (Theatre) – 4 Women in Red

St. Ambrose Irish Dance Association (Dance) – 31st Annual St. Ambrose Feis

Chelsea Sutton (Theatre) – Penny’s Puppet Hour

The 2024 Community Arts Grant Peer Review Panel included:

• Jennifer Bentson-Gebel – Artist, Self-employed

• Eric Conner – Writer, Producer, Host, New York Film Academy, Burbank Arts Commissioner

• Stewart Irel – Artistic and Creative Director, Grand Performances

• Cynthia Pease – Managing Director, Musicians at Play Foundation, Burbank Arts Commissioner

• Rebecca Perez – Animator, Walt Disney Animation

• Dawn Robinson-Patrick – Senior Manager of Programs, Gloria Molina Grand Park at The Music Center

Further information on the Community Arts Grant Program and funded projects can be found at https://burbankca.gov/communityartsgrant.

Residents and art enthusiasts can find more information about upcoming arts events and sign up for the Burbank Arts Newsletter at https://burbankarts.com/