City of Burbank Collecting Public Input on Potential Residential Rent Cap

The City of Burbank is hosting a series of community meetings to gather input from Burbank residents on a potential local rent cap on residential rental housing units in Burbank.

For the past 18 months, the Burbank City Council has been putting into place tenant protections that affect both tenants and landlords. As part of this ongoing effort, the City Council is seeking input from residents on a potential rent cap.

A total of five meetings will be held – three in-person meetings at locations throughout the City and two virtual meetings. Interpretation services will be available at all events for residents who wish to participate in Armenian or Spanish. RSVPs are encouraged, but not required. Burbank residents can visit BurbankRentCapStudy.com to register.

The meeting dates and times are as follows:

In-Person (three total) Saturday, September 7 at 9:00 a.m. at the Joslyn Adult Center Thursday, September 12 at 6:00 p.m. at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Wednesday, September 25 at 6:00 p.m. at The Hotel Burbank



Virtual (two total) Monday, September 9 at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 17 at 6:00 p.m.



Each meeting will provide the same information, to give residents multiple scheduling options to attend a meeting.

At these meetings and on the website, residents can learn about:

Existing state-level protection under the California Tenant Protection Act (AB 1482)

Tenant protections put in place during the last 18 months

Ideas for a potential local rent cap

Enforcement and administration of any future potential rent cap

For residents unable to attend a meeting, the City will also provide an online feedback form. This form will be accessible on BurbankRentCapStudy.com no later than August 22, allowing every resident the opportunity to voice their opinions.

For questions, please contact us via email at questions@burbankrentcapstudy.com