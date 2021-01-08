The city of Burbank Comes Down Hard on Tinhorn Flats, Will Hold Public Hearing on Possibly Revoking its Conditional Use Permit

The City of Burbank is taking action possibly revoking the Conditional Use Permit Issued to Tinhorn Flats on Magnolia.

Burbank disclosed on Friday, January 8 that if Tinhorn Flats did not come into compliance with COVID-19 Health Orders within 10 days, they will be in violation and face a Public Hearing before the City Council February 22.

Here is the official statement by the City:

BURBANK, CA (January 8, 2021) – Today, the City of Burbank issued Tin Horn Flats a Notice of Violation and Notice of a Hearing to modify, suspend or revoke their Conditional Use Permit (CUP), which allows operation of the establishment. This notice follows many conversations and notices issued requesting the owner to comply with COVID-19 Orders. The Notice gives Tin Horn Flats 10 days to cure the violations. The Notice initiates an adjudicatory administrative process, which was unanimously authorized by the City Council. Mayor Bob Frutos stated, “This is a difficult time in history. The City Council is often being pulled in different directions that don’t always align but we have mandates to protect our community and comply with State and County Orders. It is the Council’s hope that the owner of Tin Horn Flats will comply with his CUP, State and County mandates that currently allow only take-out or delivery service.”

Here is also the full complaint issued to the owners from the City:

If you would like to read the complaint, plus the CUP and the County Order, CLICK HERE