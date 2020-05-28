City of Burbank Gives Guidance to Reopening Businesses in City

On May 26th the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced the reopening of some business sectors, including all indoor and outdoor retail shopping centers, at 50% capacity. If you are a business owner or employee, we want to provide you with the necessary information to reopen.



The most recent Order issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Health on May 26, can be found here.



When opening, each business sector must meet certain protocols. Please review the protocols before you open to ensure that you are meeting these requirements. As a part of these protocols, you must place a sign reminding customers and employees to meet the social distancing guidelines, to not enter the building if they are sick, wear a face covering, and to wash and sanitize their hands.

The City has developed a downloadable poster or you may pick up a hard copy from our office. Please call (818) 238-5580 and we will leave you one in our pick up box.



Additionally, the City of Burbank would like to get your input on how COVID-19 has affected your business. Linked here is a short six minute survey to help the City develop plans and programs to assist the business community as we move though the stages of economic rehabilitation and recovery. Thank you in advance for taking this survey and sharing your thoughts. City of Burbank COVID-19 Business Survey

Questions? Please E-mail: COVID19@burbankca.gov or call: (818) 238-5180 (Monday-Friday, from 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m) and we will assist you.