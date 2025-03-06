City of Burbank has a Planning Commission Vacancy

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Planning Commission beginning March 5, 2025 through April 4, 2025. Applications may be submitted online by visiting www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or you can pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. Completed applications may be submitted online, mailed, or dropped off (no postmarks and no exceptions for late submittals).

The deadline to submit an application to the Burbank City Clerk’s Office is Friday, April 4, 2025 by 5:00 p.m. The appointments are tentatively scheduled to be made at the April 22, 2025, City Council Meeting. All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission, or Committee at the same time. All applicants must be electors of, and actually live in, the City of Burbank with the exception of the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission and the Sustainable Burbank Commission (per BMC Sections 2-1-405, 2-1-406, 2-1-407).

Planning Commission Information

The Planning Commission is appointed by the City Council and is tasked with directing the long-term growth and development of the City through the ongoing review, approval, and/or recommendations on land use development projects, general plan land use policies, zoning regulations, and associated specific plans, rules and regulations. The Planning Commission helps facilitate future growth and development as envisioned by the City by providing expert input during their deliberation on land use planning matters at community meetings and public hearings. The Planning Commission also hears zoning-related applications and appeals of zoning decisions.