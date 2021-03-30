City of Burbank Hires New Financial Services Director

The City of Burbank has hired a new Financial Services Director. Jennifer Becker was selected during a nationwide search facilitated by Teri Black & Company. She has been serving as the Department’s Interim Director since November.

Jennifer Becker

The search included 48 applicants narrowed to a smaller pool and ultimately ended with the selection of Ms. Becker. “Jennifer has been with the City for 20 years and has done an outstanding job while serving as the Interim Director for the past 5 months,” says City Manager Justin Hess. “She has proven to be a very knowledgeable finance professional and knows the City’s finances better than anyone.”

Ms. Becker started her career as a Budget Analyst in the Financial Services Department in 2001. In 2008, she became the Department’s Deputy Financial Services Director, where she oversaw the Budget, Revenue, and Purchasing Divisions; and later was named, Assistant Financial Services Director, adding oversight of the Accounting Division to her responsibilities.

“I’m honored to be given the opportunity to serve a City like Burbank with such an outstanding track record of accurate and transparent financial reporting,” says Becker. “I’m excited for the challenges ahead and look forward to helping the City accomplish its financial goals.”