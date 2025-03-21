City of Burbank Introduces Online Queuing System for Community Services Building

The City of Burbank has launched a new online queuing system to streamline visits to the Community Services Building, 150 N. Third Street. This tool allows residents, business owners, and contractors to save time by joining the queue remotely for various city services from the convenience of their homes or offices.

The virtual queuing system covers the following essential city services:

Building Permits, Permit Fees, and Contractor’s Tax

Code Enforcement and Complaints

Housing and Section 8

Permit Records

Planning Services (Accessory Dwelling Units, Zoning, Entitlement Permits)

Business Taxes and Licenses

Garage Sale Permits

Parking Permits

Plan Checks

Public Works Permits (Excavation, Street Use, Pool Water Discharge, Open House)

To use this convenient new feature, visit the City’s website’s online portal, select the required service, enter your information, and join the queue.

Important Portal Access Information:



The online queuing system is accessible only during regular public counter business hours. Additionally, the online queue closes 15 minutes before lunch at Noon and again 15 minutes before the end of the business day, mirroring in-person ticketing procedures.

Community Services Building Public Counter Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Closed for lunch daily: 12:00 noon – 1:00 p.m.

To access the online portal and further details, visit: https://www.burbankca.gov/web/community-development/queue.