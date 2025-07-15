City of Burbank Launches Boccia Program Ahead of LA28 Paralympics Games

On Sunday, July 27, 2025, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., the Parks and Recreation Department, in collaboration with SoCal Adaptive Sports, invite you, your family, friends, and the community to take part in welcoming the sport of Boccia to the City of Burbank. This event is open to the public and will take place at the McCambridge Recreation Center Gym at 1515 North Glenoaks Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91504.

Boccia is a precision ball sport, similar to bocce, designed specifically for athletes with physical disabilities. Played indoors on a 12.5m x 6m court, the objective is to throw or roll six balls as close as possible to a white target ball known as the “jack.” The game is played over a series of rounds, or “ends,” with individual and pairs matches typically consisting of four ends, and team matches comprising six. Competition begins with a pool stage and progresses to a direct elimination phase, structured by disability classification. While originally developed for athletes with physical disabilities, Boccia is open to all residents, regardless of ability, including seniors and able-bodied participants, making it a truly inclusive sport for the entire community.

Leading the program are SoCal Adaptive Sports coaches Max Grizzell, a former Division III quarterback, and Carly Limosnero, a standout Division I softball player. Together, they bring a wealth of competitive experience and a deep commitment to adaptive athletics. Their leadership helps athletes develop their skills, gain confidence, and foster a lasting passion for the game.

SoCal Adaptive Sports is a nonprofit organization, founded in 2020, dedicated to expanding access to year-round, inclusive athletic opportunities in Southern California. The organization serves hundreds of athletes with physical and visual disabilities through programs such as wheelchair basketball, boccia, archery, and hiking. SoCal Adaptive Sports is dedicated to fostering physical fitness, social connection, and community empowerment.

This effort is made possible through support from USA Boccia, the national governing body for the sport in the United States and a member of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee. USA Boccia is sponsoring all equipment for the City of Burbank’s drop-in program and will assist in training local sports officials to support consistent, high-quality play. In addition to promoting grassroots participation, USA Boccia develops national team athletes and supports a pathway from community-level play to elite Paralympic competition, helping athletes of all levels.

“Burbank continues to prioritize inclusive and adaptive programming because we believe that every resident deserves the chance to participate in enriching sports programming,” said Mayor Nikki Perez. “The introduction of Boccia is another meaningful step in the city’s commitment to inclusivity, and with the 2028 Paralympic Games on the horizon, it’s an exciting way to connect our community to the broader movement of equity and access in sports.”

“The City of Burbank is honored to partner with SoCal Adaptive Sports and USA Boccia to offer this fun and exciting opportunity to our community,” said Marisa Garcia, Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Director for the City of Burbank. “As we look ahead to the LA28 Paralympic Games, Boccia offers a unique opportunity to build awareness and enthusiasm for adaptive athletics right here at home. Boccia is a wonderful Burbank-based drop-in play opportunity that will promote accessible and inclusive sports for athletes living in the Greater San Fernando, Santa Clarita, and San Gabriel Valley.”

Through programs like this, the Parks and Recreation Department aims to contribute to the mental wellness and self-esteem of individuals with disabilities. This adaptive drop-in sports program will allow participants to feel a sense of camaraderie and fellowship among teammates and find a sense of purpose through sport.

The Parks and Recreation Department will offer Boccia as an ongoing drop-in sport during the summer. Boccia drop-in play will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sundays at McCambridge Recreation Center Room 4. More information on drop-in sports can be found at www.burbankca.gov/drop-in-sports or by calling 818-238-5300.