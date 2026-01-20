City of Burbank Launches “Film Burbank” Campaign to Promote Filming and Production

The City of Burbank is proud to announce the launch of Film Burbank, a marketing campaign designed to promote filming and production in Burbank, reaffirming Burbank’s position as The Media Capital of the World.

The Film Burbank campaign highlights the city’s century-long entertainment legacy, world-class creative talent, competitive rates and amenities, and streamlined permitting process that continues to attract film, television, and production from around the globe. The campaign is designed to educate, engage, and inspire both industry professionals and the broader community by showcasing why Burbank remains one of the most film-friendly cities in the region.

“Film and entertainment are woven into the fabric of Burbank,” said Mayor Tamala Takahashi. “This effort celebrates our creative workforce, iconic locations, and the future generation of filmmakers. Film Burbank reinforces why generations of storytellers and creatives have chosen to create right here in our city.”

The ongoing campaign will include digital and print advertising, media outreach, and social media promotion. Content will spotlight Burbank’s creative talent, iconic filming locations and productions, and the City services that support filming, with added outreach to stakeholders, industry influencers and trade publications.

The Film Burbank campaign is designed to spotlight the people, places, and processes that make Burbank a premier destination for attracting the creative industry. A dedicated Film Burbank webpage serves as a central hub for information on how to obtain a permit, filmed in Burbank locations and additional resources for filmmakers, students, and creatives. The campaign showcases why companies choose to film and collaborate on projects in Burbank, while also highlighting the city as a place where students and young professionals can launch careers, gain experience, and become part of a thriving community.

Learn more about filming in Burbank by visiting the City of Burbank’s Film Burbank webpage, www.burbankca.gov/filmburbank. To stay up to date on campaign features, spotlights, and behind-the-scenes content, follow the City of Burbank on Instagram, Facebook, and X at @burbankca.