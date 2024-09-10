City of Burbank Launches Free Bicycle Rack Program

The City of Burbank has launched a new initiative, the Free Bicycle Rack Program, which offers businesses the opportunity to have bicycle racks installed in the public right-of-way at no cost, fostering a more bike-friendly environment across the city.

The bicycle racks will be installed on a quarterly basis, with applications processed on a first-come, first-served basis. While not all businesses may qualify for a rack on their right of way, the City will find a suitable nearby location whenever possible to install a rack.

The initiative is funded through the City’s AB 2766 Subvention Funds, allocated specifically for the development of clean transportation programs and the reduction of vehicle emissions.

For more information or to apply for a bicycle rack, please visit Burbank’s Bicycle Program website.