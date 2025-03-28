 City of Burbank Launches Housing Enforcement Unit

The City of Burbank has launched its Housing Enforcement Unit (HEU), a program dedicated to enforcing the City’s Tenant Protection Ordinance adopted in July 2024 and amended earlier this year. The City’s ordinance enhances relocation assistance to 3-months current rent for certain, just-cause, no-fault evictions; strengthens anti-retaliation and anti-harassment protections; and establishes enforcement measures for violations.

The HEU will grow to mediate disputes, offer low-income legal services grants, and broadly work to ensure residents are kept informed of their rights and any available resources in the area.

Led by the Community Development Department’s Housing Division and the City Attorney’s Office, the HEU investigates housing complaints, provides resources and information to assist with landlord/tenant disputes, and can initiate administrative and civil enforcement actions.

In June 2024, the Burbank City Council approved funding for the HEU program to establish a streamlined process to address landlord-tenant concerns and enforce the Landlord Tenant Protection Ordinance and related housing laws. Since then, the City has developed implementation processes and procedures, and filled key positions, including dedicated staff in the Housing Division and legal personnel in the City Attorney’s Office.

The HEU provides a comprehensive range of services, including:

Review complaints concerning alleged violations of housing laws; Provide resources for landlords, including proper notices and other responsibilities; Provide resources for tenants, including referrals to community-based organizations with housing resources, free legal services, and more; Provide information on state and local tenant protection laws; Accept price gouging claims for investigation, and Review other related housing claims.

Landlords and Tenants can file a claim in the following ways:

City Website: Complete the online claim form available on the HEU’s webpage.

Phone: Contact the Housing Office directly at (818) 238-5180.

Email: Send email inquiries to Housinginfo@burbankca.gov.

For more information about the Housing Enforcement Unit, the claim submission process, and available services, please visit https://www.burbankca.gov/heu.