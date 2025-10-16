City of Burbank Launches Planning for Prospective New Central Library and Public Plaza

The City of Burbank is excited to announce the launch of the planning and design process for a prospective new Burbank Central Library and Public Plaza, a project that could create a vibrant public hub in the heart of downtown. The concept envisions replacing the current 60-year-old Central Library building with a modern facility designed to better support education, workforce development, technology training, social services, and access to information and culture.

“This project is vital to Burbank’s future,” said Mayor Nikki Perez. “As a child I witnessed the construction of the current Buena Vista Branch Library and as an adolescent I reaped the benefits of a new and improved library and park. I want the same for all the children and families who utilize our Central Library. All of us are eager to hear from residents and work together to refine this vision so that it truly reflects the needs and aspirations of our community.”

The City has received a $9.95 million grant from the California State Library to support the exploration and development of a potential new Central Library and Public Plaza. These funds will help advance planning for features that prioritize sustainability. In addition to this grant, the City is exploring a range of potential funding options to support additional project costs.

The proposed project reimagines a state-of-the-art library alongside a dynamic public plaza, creating a welcoming space where community members can gather, learn, and connect. As planning progresses, community feedback will play a central role in shaping what this future space might become.

“Libraries are at the heart of thriving communities,” said Eric Lashley, Library Services Director. “For decades, Central Library has served generations of Burbank residents. This process gives us the chance to reimagine what a library and plaza could look like for the next 60 years—an inclusive, flexible, and inspiring space that meets our community’s evolving needs.”

Community Engagement Opportunities

Beginning in October 2025, the City will host a series of Community Workshops to gather input on priorities, ideas, and desired amenities for the future Central Library and Public Plaza.

The first Community Workshop will take place on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at the current Burbank Central Library (110 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank). From 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, community members are invited to learn more about the project and share their ideas through interactive activities. Library staff will also lead tours of the existing building, giving participants a firsthand look at the current space and the opportunities for transformation. If you’d like to join a tour, please RSVP here.

Additional pop-up events and community meetings will be held at locations throughout the fall and winter. Residents can also share input online if they are unable to attend in person.

Project Timeline and How to Stay Involved

Planning and community engagement will continue through 2026. To learn more about upcoming engagement opportunities, share your feedback, or sign up for project updates, visit NewBurbankLibrary.com.