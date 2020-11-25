City of Burbank Launches Plant for a Greener Burbank Initiative

Join the Campaign! The City of Burbank’s PLANT FOR A GREENER BURBANK initiative is a collaborative effort between Parks and Recreation, Burbank Water and Power, Community Development, and Public Works to plant a minimum of 500 additional tree throughout the City in homes, businesses, streets, and parks for the 2021 calendar year.

With each tree planted, we are improving the health and well-being of our neighborhoods and the overall Burbank community.

Burbank residents and businesses are invited to join the campaign!

Here’s how:

– FREE SHADE TREE PROGRAM FROM BURBANK WATER AND POWER (BWP) Burbank Water and Power customers can request free shade trees for their home or

business. Residents can select up to three trees and Burbank businesses can select up to 20 trees! BWP is now taking reservations for the 2021 program year!

– COMMUNITY TREE PLANTINGS AT CITY PARKS WITH PARKS AND RECREATION (P&R) Grab a shovel and join the campaign in planting trees! Burbank Parks and Recreation is inviting households to participate in planting trees at City parks. Currently, tree plantings are limited to household members only and staff will ensure social distancing measures be in place. Join the volunteer list and look out for opportunities beginning in January 2021.

Share with your friends and neighbors, and let’s start planting!

For more information and to sign up for these opportunities, please visit: www.burbankca.gov/greenerburbank or call 818.238.5314.