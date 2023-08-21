City of Burbank Launches Public Records Portal

The City of Burbank has launched an online Public Records Portal which allows members of the public to access city documents electronically. The optimized search engine enables the user to retrieve archived records dating back to 1911. Members of the public can access records such as City Council resolutions, ordinances, and minutes, in addition to building documents including permits, inspection records, and certificates of occupancies. More records will be added over time as part of this project.

“As a part of the City’s commitment to transparency, making public records accessible to the community is an important priority,” said Burbank City Clerk Kimberley Clark. “This portal will improve our processes and further support our efforts in providing timely information to the public.”

To access the Public Records Portal, visit https://bit.ly/3DYRpXL. For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851 or cityclerks@burbankca.gov.