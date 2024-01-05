City of Burbank Looking for Artists for Johnny Carson Shade Structure

The City of Burbank (City) Parks and Recreation Department invites qualified artists to submit their proposal for an artistic shade structure at Johnny Carson Park. Artists of all styles and creative expressions are invited to participate in this exciting opportunity to promote the arts and enhance the vibrancy of Johnny Carson Park. Detailed information and instructions on submitting a proposal for this project are provided in the Call for Artists document, which can be accessed via the link below:

https://www.burbankca.gov/web/parks-recreation/call-for-artists

Johnny Carson Park is a 17-acre regional park located at 400 Bob Hope Drive in Burbank, California. It offers beautiful views of the natural scenery and is a popular community gathering place for various activities. Additionally, the Park provides a variety of amenities, including nature education, gardens, viewing decks, exercise equipment, walking trails, a creek, playgrounds, picnic areas, and a stage. The stage lacks a shade structure, and the City is seeking creative ideas for an artistic shade structure that provides relief from the sun while enhancing the beauty and functionality of the stage and Park.

This project is part of the City’s Art in Public Places Program, founded in 1992. Per the City ordinance, new development projects exceeding a construction budget of over

$500,000 must contribute 1% of the total project costs toward qualified on-site public art. Alternatively, the developer may choose to contribute these funds to the City’s Art in Public Places Fund. These non-taxpayer dollars are used to enhance, maintain, and fund art installations in public spaces.

The Johnny Carson Park Shade Structure Public Art Project represents a significant investment in the beautification of Burbank’s parks and the enrichment of its community through the introduction of public art.