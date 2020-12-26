City of Burbank Mayor, Bob Frutos, Appointed to League of California Cities Board

The League of California Cities has appointed City of Burbank Mayor Bob Frutos to serve as Public Safety Policy Committee member for the League of California Cities.

Mayor Bob Frutos.

Mayor Frutos has served on the League of California Cities Public Safety Policy Committee in previous years. In addition to his role as Mayor of Burbank and new commitment with the League of California Cities, Mayor Frutos serves as a Reserve Police Officer with the Los Angeles Police Department. With more than 28 years of public service in Law Enforcement, has understands the value of working with residents, businesses, and neighborhoods in a collaborative effort to find solutions to complex community problems and will be an invaluable asset to the committee.

The League of California Cities is an association of California city officials who work together to enhance their knowledge and skills, exchange information, and combine resources so that they may influence policy decisions that affect cities.

For more information about the League of California Cities, please visit https://www.cacities.org/.