City of Burbank Media Industry Expo and Job Fair Coming August 1

The City of Burbank proudly announces the first Media Industry Expo and Job Fair, an innovative event designed to equip attendees with the knowledge and tools needed for a successful career in the media industry. Hosted by Woodbury University and Burbank Public Library, the Media Industry Expo and Job Fair will take place on Thursday, August 1 from 12 – 4 p.m. at Woodbury University in Burbank.

“The Media Industry Expo and Job Fair reflects the City of Burbank’s dedication to nurturing local talent. By uniting industry leaders, essential resources, and job seekers, we create an environment that fosters innovation, collaboration, and career advancement. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have on our community,” said Mayor Nick Schultz.

What to Expect:

Connect with Industry Professionals: Attendees can engage directly with industry experts eager to share their insights and experiences.

Resume and Portfolio Reviews: On-site reviews will be available to help participants perfect their resumes and portfolios with feedback from seasoned professionals.

Networking Corner: The dedicated Networking Corner fosters meaningful connections and professional relationships.

Expert-Led Panels: Panels led by industry leaders will explore the media sector’s latest trends, challenges, and future direction.

Whether a recent graduate, a seasoned professional, or someone looking to break into the media industry, this premier event offers an exceptional opportunity for participants to connect, learn, and succeed in the media industry.

For more information, visit www.cityofburbankjobfair.com.