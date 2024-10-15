City of Burbank Names Brent Fekety and Adam Boyd as 2024 First Responders of the Year

At a recent Burbank City Council meeting, two exemplary first responders were honored for their service to their departments and to the community. Lieutenant Brent Fekety was named 2024 Police Officer of the Year and Adam Boyd was named 2024 Firefighter of the Year. Also honored for her service was Maribel Leyland who received the title of 2024 Employee of the Year.

Lieutenant Brent Fekety grew up in Burbank and has worked for the Burbank Police Department (BPD) since 2006. On top of being an Internal Affairs Investigator, Fekety’s roles in the department during 2023 and 2024 included being the Chief appointed Project Manager for the implementation of BPD’s new Versaterm CAD/RMS system. Versaterm replaced BPD’s old system as their police records management and dispatch system, and helped make the transition extremely smooth for the department.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

Just a couple months ago Lt. Fekety also was appointed as the Interim Manager of the Department’s Communications Center where he ensured there was a free flow of information at all times, trained personnel on the new mobile digital computers, and upgraded the Communications Center workstation with new computer monitors, keyboards, mice, microphones, headsets, and chairs, all in addition to doing his regular assignment.

Mayor Nick Schultz presented Lt. Fekety with a certificate at the meeting which he attended with his wife Stacy, and their three children. “…In recognition of your outstanding dedication, unwavering commitment to public safety and exemplary service to the Burbank community, your professionalism, leadership and tireless efforts to maintain law and order have significantly contributed to a safer and more secure Burbank for our residents and everyone who visits,” said Mayor Schultz. “We hereby acknowledge and commend your remarkable contributions and exceptional achievements in the Burbank Police Department.”

Burbank Police Chief Michael Albanese, also came up to the front of the podium to say a few words about Lt. Fekety. “The system that we on-boarded was exceptionally sophisticated, almost like a new language. So I called him into my office, and I said, ‘Brent, I need you to take the lead on this project. This is not a really glamorous law enforcement effort, but it is so critical to our daily operations. It is critical that every person on the department, both sworn and non-sworn, become conversant with that system,’” said Chief Albanese. “Brent embraced the mission and mentored the entire department…plus he was still doing his duties as an Internal Affairs Sergeant. He’s one of those guys. The more work you give him, the more efficient he is.”

Another first responder was honored that night, and that was firefighter Adam Boyd. Boyd has been working as a journey firefighter since 2010 and joined the Burbank Fire Department (BFD) in 2020. Since landing in Burbank, Boyd has joined the Burn Cadre, became a Paramedic Preceptor, a Fireline Medic, a Certified Relief Driver, and has been a Peer Instructor and team member at the BFD Academy.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

BFD Chief Danny Alvarez came up to speak after Mayor Schultz presented the certificate and shared that each year the firefighter of the year is selected by an awards committee assembled of members of various ranks in the department that review the nominations and make the recommendation. “It’s a special honor to be recognized by your peers for your contributions to our department and the city of Burbank. The Firefighter of the Year Award is given in recognition of extra duty on projects, day-to-day excellence while performing regular duties, or special duties as assigned throughout the year,” said Alvarez. “The investment Adam Boyd makes in our newest members as well as our seasoned veterans, is really commendable. He really embodies that idea of creating that sense of belonging. I truly believe that the greatest gift that we can ever give is our time, and firefighter Boyd is always willing to give his time, which speaks volumes about his character and who he is.”