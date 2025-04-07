City of Burbank Now Accepting Nominations for the Austin Cook Award

The City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department is seeking nominations for the 2025 Austin Cook Award. The Austin Cook Award for Outstanding Youth was developed by the Burbank Youth Board to recognize exceptional youth in the community. Annually, individuals are selected by the Youth Board to be honored at a Burbank City Council meeting. This award honors the exemplary character demonstrated by Austin Cook. A remarkable young individual, Austin attended Jefferson Elementary and John Muir Middle School. His life left a lasting impact on the Burbank community and continues to serve as an inspiration to young students.

The Austin Cook Award program is designed to highlight middle and high school aged youth for achievement(s) or for actions that have positively contributed to the community. Examples might include but are not limited to: youth who have provided outstanding volunteer service, an achievement while overcoming adversity, and youth donating their talents to the community. Eligible nominees must live in Burbank or attend a Burbank school. The award recipient will be recognized at the June 3, 2025, City Council Meeting.

Nomination forms for 2025 are now available and are due by April 25, 2025. To complete the nomination forms for a deserving individual and to find out more about this program, visit burbankca.gov/YouthBoard.