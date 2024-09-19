City of Burbank Nutrition Services Seeks New Catering Partner to Support Senior Meal Program

The City of Burbank Nutrition Services (BNS), along with all Elder Nutrition Program (ENP) agencies, are actively seeking a new catering partner to continue its mission of delivering nutritious meals to seniors aged 60 and older. This partnership is vital to maintaining the quality and availability of meals for the community’s senior population.

The BNS program is funded by the County of Los Angeles’ Aging and Disabilities Department, ensuring that seniors receive healthy and balanced meals. This funding allows Nutrition Services to collaborate with local caterers who meet County guidelines for senior nutrition.

Interested caterers must undergo an application process managed by the County of Los Angeles to ensure compliance with its rules and regulations. Approved applicants will then be placed on the ENP Approved Caterers List. You can learn more about the application process HERE.

For more information about the application process, please contact nutritionservices@ad.lacounty.gov.