City of Burbank Receives CMTA Investment Policy Certification

The City of Burbank has received the Investment Policy Certification from the California Municipal Treasurers Association (CMTA). This certification recognizes that Burbank’s Investment Policy adheres to the State of California Government Code and meets the highest standards of best practices in 18 key areas.

The certification process evaluates investment policies across several critical topics, including Scope, Prudence, Ethics, Authorized Financial Dealers and Institutions, Diversification, Internal Controls, and more. Burbank’s policy underwent a review by three independent CMTA professionals, who assessed the policy using a detailed scoring matrix.

“We are proud to have received one of the highest scores possible in the CMTA’s Investment Policy Certification program. It is a testament to our commitment to prudent investor standards, full compliance with state code, and transparency in investing Burbank taxpayer dollars,” said City Treasurer Krystle Palmer.

CMTA was founded in 1958 by a handful of Municipal Treasurers from both Northern and Southern California whose primary interest was to improve their function in local Government. CMTA is a professional organization governed by active public officials who are representatives of their own local governmental units.

For more information about CMTA and Investment Policy Certification Program, visit www.cmta.org.