City of Burbank Receives Excellence in Economic Development Award

The City of Burbank has received a Bronze Award for its City of Burbank Economic Recovery Plan, within the category of Resiliency, Recovery and Mitigation from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).

“The City of Burbank is truly honored to be recognized by the International Economic Development Council for our Economic Recovery Plan. The Plan is important as it guides our recovery efforts,” said Mayor of Burbank, Bob Frutos. “Even more critical is our implementation of the plan as we want to assist our community in this time of need. Our City Departments are working tirelessly to achieve this.”

“The winners of IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development awards represent the best of economic development and exemplify the leadership that our profession strives for every day,” said 2021 IEDC Board Chair and Invest Buffalo Niagara, President, and CEO Tom Kucharski. “We’re honored to recognize the more than 100 communities whose marketing submissions, projects, and partnerships have improved regional quality of life.”

IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development Awards recognize the world’s best economic development programs and partnerships, marketing materials, and the year’s most influential leaders. The City of Burbank was recognized in one of the 25 award categories that honor organizations and individuals for their efforts in creating positive change in urban, suburban, and rural communities. Awards are judged by a diverse panel of economic and community developers, following a nomination process held earlier this year. IEDC received over 500 submissions from 4 countries.

The City of Burbank Economic Recovery Plan (Plan) has been successful in furthering economic recovery and building resiliency within the Burbank Community. The Plan aims to disseminate information, promote existing businesses, remove barriers to entry for new businesses, and help the vulnerable business and resident community.