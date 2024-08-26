City of Burbank Receives Legacy Award from The Valley Economic Alliance

The City of Burbank is proud to announce that it has been honored with the Legacy Award from The Valley Economic Alliance (TVEA) at their 3rd Annual Patron Appreciation Celebration held at the Castaway on August 22, 2024. This recognition highlights Burbank’s longstanding commitment to economic growth, leadership in innovation and industry, dedication to community engagement, and environmental stewardship.

The City was chosen for this award due to its role as a strategic partner with TVEA in shaping an economically successful region. Burbank’s proactive approach to economic development helps revitalize neighborhoods, create entrepreneurial programs, enhance tourism, facilitate new jobs, and attract new business and development. Each department and individual in the city play a vital role in enhancing economic development in Burbank which in return helps maintain a high level of quality of life for residents, businesses, and visitors.

Burbank’s commitment to economic growth is further demonstrated through the ongoing development of new properties and housing, the expansion of media and tourism, and the continuous attraction of new businesses. These efforts ensure that Burbank remains a dynamic and attractive location for both residents and investors.

In addition to its economic achievements, Burbank has been a leader in environmental sustainability. The City has implemented clean energy initiatives and green urban development projects, positioning itself as a model for balancing economic growth with environmental stewardship.

“The TVEA Legacy Award reflects the hard work and dedication of everyone in Burbank who contributes to making our city the vibrant and thriving place it is today,” said Mayor Nick Schultz. “While we are proud of our past accomplishments, however, we are equally excited about what the future holds for Burbank. Our community is a great place to do business because we have invested in our city services. We share TVEA’s vision of a more equitable economy, and we look forward to building upon our past accomplishments in partnership with TVEA for decades to come.”

The Valley Economic Alliance’s Legacy Award is a prestigious recognition that celebrates cities and organizations that have made significant contributions to the economic vitality of the region. Burbank’s receipt of this award underscores its ongoing commitment to being a prime destination for business, innovation, and creativity.