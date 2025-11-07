City of Burbank Receives National Awards for Excellence in Financial Reporting

The City of Burbank has been recognized for its commitment to financial transparency and accountability, receiving two prestigious honors from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA).

Burbank earned the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its Fiscal Year (FY) 2023-24 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) and the Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting for its FY 2023-24 Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR). Both reports were evaluated by independent panels and judged to meet the highest standards in public financial reporting.

“Our team takes great pride in upholding Burbank’s long-standing tradition of financial excellence,” said Financial Services Director Jennifer Becker. “These awards are a testament to the dedication of our staff and their commitment to consistent, clear, and accessible financial reporting.”

The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, established by GFOA in 1945, is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting. The PAFR Award was introduced in 1991 to encourage accessible and visually engaging financial reports to the general public without a background in public finance. The recognition underscores the City’s efforts to make financial information understandable to a broad audience.

The GFOA represents more than 25,000 public finance officials throughout the United States and Canada and promotes excellence in government finance through best practices, professional development, and resources. For more information about GFOA and its award programs, visit www.gfoa.org.