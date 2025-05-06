City of Burbank Recognized as 2025 Safer City of the Year for Seismic Safety Leadership

The City of Burbank has been selected as the 2025 Safer Cities Awardee by the Structural Engineers Association of Southern California (SEAOSC) for its outstanding commitment to community safety and seismic resilience. Burbank earned the distinction of Safer City of the Year in recognition of the City Council adopting a mandatory seismic retrofit ordinance in 2024 that addresses vulnerable soft-story buildings across the city.

Effective January 10, 2025, the ordinance requires seismic retrofits for certain wood-frame soft-story residential buildings that are known to be susceptible to damage during earthquakes. The goal of the ordinance is to ensure safer structures, reduce the risk of displacement, and enhance resilience in the event of a major seismic event, also serving as a model for other municipalities in the region to follow.

“This honor reflects the City’s proactive approach to protecting lives, preserving housing, and promoting long-term safety,” said Mayor Nikki Perez. “We are proud to be recognized for our forward-thinking efforts and to stand alongside SEAOSC in the mission of strengthening our communities.”

SEAOSC is a professional organization dedicated to advancing structural engineering practice through advocacy, education, and community involvement. To learn more about SEAOSC, visit seaosc.org.

For more information on the City of Burbank’s seismic retrofitting efforts, the soft-story ordinance, and incentives for early compliance, visit burbankca.gov/web/community-development/soft-story.