City of Burbank Releases its Case for Revoking Tinhorn Flats Conditional Use Permit

The City of Burbank on Thursday released all of the information that they have collected for a City Council hearing on February 22 for a hearing against Tinhorn Flats for defying County Health Orders and to comply with them. The hearing will be on their Conditional Use Permit (CUP) that they can either modify or suspend.

According to the Staff Report issued by the City, they outline the step by step process that both they and the County of Los Angeles Health Department followed in an extremely detailed report that consists of 21 attachments. In the attachments are every citation issued by County Health along with the proof and pictures to go with it. Some of the pictures show customers eating on both the rear patio and inside the restaurant. There is also an attachment of Youtube Videos made, including media broadcasts.

In the report, it is laid out for revocation of the CUP including “Violation of Health Officer Orders” and “Operating Without a Valid Health Permit”. County Health had cited them 36 separate days after December 13 through February 9 for operating without a health permit.

The report goes on to give the Council options. They can vote for the revocation of Tinhorn Flats CUP and if the business continued to operate they would have to file a civil action to physically close the restaurant. They can also suspend the CUP and force Tinhorn flats to come into compliance before reinstating it. Part of that compliance would be to Obtain a new Health Permit from the County. The County of Los Angeles filed a civil complaint on January 27. One condition that must be met is to have a video camera system working that would record the past seven days and be available to Burbank Police anytime requested.

In the end, Staff has recommended that the Council revoke the CUP and close Tinhorn Flats.

You may READ THE ENTIRE STAFF REPORT HERE

