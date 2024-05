The City of Burbank has released the proposed City budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2024-25. The budget is available to the public on the City’s website at www.burbankca.gov and can be downloaded here.

The FY 2024-25 Proposed Budget will be reviewed at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 6:00 PM, with continued discussion scheduled for May 21, 2024. The public hearing and adoption of the FY 2024-25 Annual Budget and Fee Schedule is scheduled for June 4, 2024.