City of Burbank Selected as Recipient of Prestigious 26 Champions Grant from Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee

The Burbank Parks and Recreation Department is proud to announce it has been selected as one of 26 recipients of the 26 Champions Grant, awarded by the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee in partnership with the Play Equity Fund. This grant honors Burbank’s continued commitment to inclusive recreation and recognizes its adaptive sports programs as a regional model for excellence.

The 26 Champions Grant Program celebrates local nonprofit and municipal organizations that use soccer to promote unity, equity, and opportunity in communities across Los Angeles County. Each awardee will receive a $26,000 grant, a professionally produced spotlight video, and public recognition in the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026™, set to take place in Los Angeles and across North America.

Burbank’s Powerchair Soccer program, part of the City’s Parks and Recreation Department, offers a competitive team sport for individuals who use power wheelchairs. Originating in the 1970s, the sport was designed for athletes with significant physical disabilities. Today, it is the fastest-growing sport for power wheelchair users, combining player skill with the speed and power of the chair. Games are played on a basketball court with four players per team, including a goalkeeper. As one of the only programs of its kind in the region, it has created a space where athletes with disabilities can develop teamwork, confidence, and athletic skill through the world’s most popular sport.

“This recognition is a testament to Burbank’s commitment to adaptive sports and inclusivity. We are proud to be at the forefront of adaptive soccer in the region and remain committed to expanding ways for athletes with disabilities to thrive,” said Mayor Nikki Perez. “We are also incredibly grateful to the Host Committee and the Play Equity Fund for this recognition and look forward to celebrating the power of soccer to bring our community together!”

As part of the 26 Champions recognition, the City of Burbank will be featured in promotional efforts by the Host Committee and Play Equity Fund, showcasing the profound social impact of inclusive sports programming. This grant will help expand and elevate Burbank’s adaptive Powerchair Soccer program, advancing the City’s commitment to a more inclusive and equitable recreational landscape.

For more information, please visit BurbankCA.gov/Base or call (818) 238-5300.