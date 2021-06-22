City of Burbank to Celebrate 110th Anniversary

During the month of July, the City of Burbank will observe its 110th Anniversary as an incorporated City. To celebrate, the Burbank Public Library, Parks and Recreation Department, and Public Information Office have cultivated a series of events and activities for the whole family to enjoy called, “Burbank at 110”. Residents that participate in these activities may be eligible to win special edition commemorative 110th Burbank Anniversary coins.

To kick-off the month-long celebration, City Hall will be lit blue on July 8, followed by a virtual event with Burbank historians and authors Michael McDaniel and Wesley Clark as they present “Looking Back at Burbank.” Additional family friendly activities will include a social media Burbank tour, inviting residents to snap selfies at some of Burbank’s iconic and historic spots, and a photo contest where 12 winning photos will be used to create a 2022 calendar.

“I am thrilled to serve as Mayor this year as we celebrate Burbank’s rich 110-year history. From the agriculture industry, aircraft manufacturing, to media and other exciting innovative industries, Burbank continues to be a forward thinking while maintaining our friendly and inviting neighborhoods that continue to draw people to our great City,” said Mayor Bob Frutos. “I invite the community to participate in the Burbank at 110 Celebration to learn more about our past and continued growth.”

Download the digital brochure with more information about how to win the commemorative 110th Anniversary coins, Burbank’s storied history, and upcoming events and activities here, https://burbanklibrary.org/burbank110.