City of Burbank Will Return to Court Friday to Have Tinhorn Flats Held in Contempt

The City of Burbank will head back to court on Friday to modify their temporary restraining order (TRO) and ask for the ownership of Tinhorn Flats to be held in contempt after the restaurant disregarded the court’s order to close on Monday, March 8.

On Monday, the City asked for conditions to close down the restaurant but the judge did not grant Burbank the right to turn off electricity or padlock the doors, although he ordered the restaurant to be closed immediately until the next hearing later this month.

While the next hearing was scheduled for March 26, Tinhorn Flats has still not closed its doors to customers according to Burbank. According to court documents filed yesterday, the City will ask to have the TRO amended to include:

1: An Order to amend the terms of the TRO, such that the City is authorized to do any or all of the following at Tin Horn Flats Saloon/Bar & Grill, located at 2623 West Magnolia Boulevard, Burbank, California 91505, APN 2478-023-001 (“Tin Horn Flats”):

a: The City is authorized, through its department and utility Burbank Water and Power, to disconnect electrical service at Tin Horn Flats within 24 hours of the Court’s signing of the Order; and/or

b: The City is authorized to padlock the doors to Tin Horn Flats until Defendant Barfly, Inc. (“Barfly”) obtains all valid and legally required permits to operate Tin Horn Flats.

2. An Order to Show Cause why Barfly should not be held in contempt of court for violating the TRO by continuing to open Tin Horn Flats for operation and restaurant services on March 9 and 10, 2021 (and every day thereafter) in violation of the TRO prohibiting such operations.

An Order to Show cause why Barfly should not be sanctioned under Code of Civil Procedure section 177.5 for violating the TRO.

Court documents also said:

Notwithstanding this clear and unequivocal order from the Court, Barfly and its agents, employees, and representatives opened Tin Horn Flats for business the next day on March 9, 2021 and again on March 10, 2021. Based on Barfly’s and its agents’ statements on social media and in interviews since the TRO was issued, Barfly has no intention of complying with the TRO and will defiantly continue to remain open absent further intervention. At the March 5, 2021 hearing on Plaintiffs’ original ex parte application, the Court invited Plaintiffs to return to this Court to seek modification of the TRO should Barfly not comply. (Lee Decl., Ex. 3 at p. 3:15-23.) Unfortunately, Barfly has not complied with the Court’s TRO, necessitating Plaintiffs’ return to seek an order modifying the TRO to impose stricter conditions, including authorizing the City to disconnect the electricity to Tin Horn Flats and/or padlocking the doors to Tin Horn Flats. Absent these additional measures, Defendant Barfly will continue to operate unabated and without consequence.

In addition, given Barfly’s blatant violation of the TRO, the Court should issue an Order to Show Cause why Barfly should not be held in contempt for violating the TRO and pay sanctions for its willful violations. Barfly has forced Plaintiffs (and the Court) to expend significant resources in order to compel Barfly to cease operating after both its public health permit and conditional use permit were revoked. Barfly’s continued defiance and non-compliance is an ongoing public nuisance, a waste and tax on public resources, and must be stopped.

Tinhorn Flats has set up a GoFundMe page that has already raised $7,262 as of Thursady, March 11 at 5:00 pm and it states, “Tinhorn Flats Legal Defense Fund- We will not comply with tyrannical rules and closures. The clowns at the Burbank City Council have illegally revoked our Conditional Use Permit and Los Angeles City has illegally revoked our health permit. We need this money to continue to fight for all our rights. The money will be used for Geragos & Geragos Law to keep our doors open.”

Los Angeles City does not have anything to do with this case, it is Los Angeles County that operates the Health Department that all cities, including Los Angeles, follow.

Back on February 22, the City held a public hearing and revoked the CUP for Tinhorn Flats for the following violations:

 Condition of Approval No. 31: “The applicant shall comply with all federal, state, and local laws. Violation or conviction of any of those laws in connection with the use will be cause for revocation of this permit.”

 Condition of Approval No. 32: “Project No. 11-0000126 may be modified or revoked by the City should it be determined that the use or conditions under which they were permitted are detrimental to the public health, welfare, or materially injurious to property or improvements in the vicinity or if the use is maintained so as to constitute a public nuisance.”

The City also cited the Burbank restaurant for “not meeting the Burbank Municipal Codes that require a restaurant to hold a valid health permit to operate and for refusing to obey the lawful orders of the director of County Health.”

Friday’s hearing will be held at 8:30 am in Department 86 at 111 North Hill Street, Los Angeles