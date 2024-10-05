City of Burbank Wins Excellence in Financial Reporting

The City of Burbank has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). Awarded for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) for the Fiscal Year ended on June 30, 2023, this marks the 40th consecutive year that the City has received a distinguished award from the GFOA.

“Burbank’s longstanding recognition by public finance industry experts represents the City’s commitment to the highest principles of governmental accounting, such as accurate and transparent financial reporting. This achievement is a testament to the hard work of the entire Finance Department,” said Mayor Nick Schultz.

“This is a proud moment for our team,” said Jennifer Becker, Director of Financial Services for the City of Burbank. “Receiving this recognition from the Government Finance Officers Association is a testament to our dedication to achieving the highest possible standards in financial reporting. We appreciate the support from the community, City Management, and the City Council.”

The ACFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the ACFR. Founded in 1906, GFOA advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve. Learn more about GFOA by visiting www.gfoa.org.