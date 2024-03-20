CITY OF BURBANK
YOUTH BASKETBALL LEAGUE 2024 – BOYS
7/8 Boys:
Rockets
The Owls
Outsiders
California Fire
Slama Jama
Yeat Elite
Burbank Bulls
Sharpshooters
5/6 Boys:
Crusaders
Coyotes
Outsiders
Swish Kabobs
Rebels
Thunderbolts
Mini Mambas
Sharpshooters
3/4 Boys:
Black Mambas
Blue Devils
The Jammers
The Huskies
Runnin Rebels (Ramos)
Ballers
Runnin Rebels (Flores)
Axolotls
BOYS’ BANTAM BASKETBALL LEAGUE
1st Round Teams Overall W-L Record
3/4 Boys
1ST Black Mambas 7 – 0
2ND Ballers 6 – 1
5/6 Boys
1ST Coyotes 7 – 0
2ND Crusaders 5 – 2
7/8 Boys
1ST Slama Jama 7 – 0
2ND Yeat Elite 6 – 1
BOYS BANTAM BASKETBALL LEAGUE
2nd Round Teams Overall W-L Record
3/4 Boys Gold
1ST Black Mambas 3 – 0
2ND Axolotls 2-1
3/4 Boys Silver
1ST Blue Devils 3 – 0
2ND The Jammers 2-1
5/6 Boys Gold
1ST Coyotes 2-1
2ND Mini Mambas 2-1
5/6 Boys Silver
1ST Thunderbolts 3 – 0
2ND Rebels 2 -1
7/8 Boys Gold
1ST Slama Jama 3 – 0
2ND Yeat Elite 2-1
7/8 Boys Silver
1ST California Fire 3 – 0
2ND The Owls 2-1
Skills Challenge Winners
3/4 BOYS DIVISION:
1st place: Ryan Ngarayawongse – Black Mambas
2nd place: Isaiah Huizar – Ballers
3rd place: Antonie Moufarrege – Blue Devils
5/6 BOYS DIVISION (2 events):
1st place: Kadotani Max – Coyotes
2nd place: Remy Gamache – Coyotes
3rd place: Easton Simokovic – Sharp Shooters
1st place: Xavier Hemani
2nd place: Kian Douglas – Outsiders
3rd place: Dean Bixler – Thunderbolts
7/8 BOYS DIVISION:
1st place: Sergio Meza – Slama Jama
2nd place: Jordan Freiburghouse – Rockets
3rd place: Christian Manganaan – Rockets
4th place: James O’Regan – Burbank Bulls
GIRLS BASKETBALL
7/8 Girls Division:
Shooting Stars
Burbank Shooting Stars
The Sparks
Burbank Defenders
Burbank Ballhawgz
Dynamite
One
Phoenix Elite
5/6 Girls Division:
Shooting Stars
Hurricanes
Ballerz
Dream Team
Lights Out
¾ Girls Division:
Hoop Dreams
Chaos
Blue Thunder
Burbank Sparks
Swishmallows
Ruthless
3/4 GIRLS DIVISION:
1st place: Isabella Alejandra Michel – Blue Thunder
2nd place: Luciana Grogan – Blue Thunder
3rd place: Mia Sanchez – Blue Thunder
5/6 GIRLS DIVISION:
1st place: Emi Nagahori – Shooting Stars
2nd place: Maisie Henry – Dream Team
3rd place: Ivy Blecha – Ballerz
7/8 GIRLS DIVISION:
1st place: Emma Jade Phillips – Shooting Stars
2nd place: Desirae Henson – ONE
3rd place: Emily Lucila Espinoza – Phoenix Elite
GIRLS BASKETBALL LEAGUE
1st Round Teams Overall W-L Record
3/4 Girls
1ST Chaos 5 – 0
2ND Blue Thunder 4 – 1
5/6 Girls
1ST Ballerz 4 – 0
2ND Lights Out 3 – 1
7/8 Girls
1ST Burbank Ballhawgz 6 – 1
2ND Burbank Shooting Stars 6 – 1
GIRLS BANTAM BASKETBALL LEAGUE
2nd Round Teams Overall W-L Record
3/4 Girls
1ST Blue Thunder 4 – 0
2ND Chaos 3 – 1
5/6 Girls
1ST Ballerz 4 – 0
2ND Dream Team 3 -1
7/8 Girls Gold
1ST Burbank Shooting Stars 3 – 0
2ND Burbank Ballhawgz 2-1
7/8 Girls Silver
1ST Burbank Defenders 3 – 0
2ND ONE 2-1