City of Burbank Youth Basketball

A wrap up on Burbank Parks and Recreation basketball.

YOUTH BASKETBALL LEAGUE 2024 – BOYS


7/8 Boys:
Rockets
The Owls
Outsiders
California Fire
Slama Jama
Yeat Elite
Burbank Bulls
Sharpshooters


5/6 Boys:
Crusaders
Coyotes
Outsiders
Swish Kabobs
Rebels
Thunderbolts
Mini Mambas
Sharpshooters


3/4 Boys:
Black Mambas
Blue Devils
The Jammers
The Huskies
Runnin Rebels (Ramos)
Ballers
Runnin Rebels (Flores)
Axolotls

BOYS’ BANTAM BASKETBALL LEAGUE

1st Round Teams Overall W-L Record

3/4 Boys
1ST Black Mambas 7 – 0
2ND Ballers 6 – 1


5/6 Boys
1ST Coyotes 7 – 0
2ND Crusaders 5 – 2


7/8 Boys    
1ST Slama Jama 7 – 0
2ND Yeat Elite 6 – 1

BOYS BANTAM BASKETBALL LEAGUE

2nd Round Teams Overall W-L Record


3/4 Boys Gold  
1ST Black Mambas 3 – 0
2ND Axolotls 2-1
   
3/4 Boys Silver  
1ST Blue Devils 3 – 0
2ND The Jammers 2-1
   
5/6 Boys Gold  
1ST Coyotes 2-1
2ND Mini Mambas 2-1
   
5/6 Boys Silver  
1ST Thunderbolts 3 – 0
2ND Rebels 2 -1
   
7/8 Boys Gold    
1ST Slama Jama 3 – 0
2ND Yeat Elite 2-1
   
7/8 Boys Silver    
1ST California Fire 3 – 0
2ND The Owls 2-1

Skills Challenge Winners


3/4 BOYS DIVISION:

1st place: Ryan Ngarayawongse – Black Mambas
2nd place: Isaiah Huizar – Ballers
3rd place: Antonie Moufarrege – Blue Devils


5/6 BOYS DIVISION (2 events):

1st place: Kadotani Max – Coyotes
2nd place: Remy Gamache – Coyotes
3rd place: Easton Simokovic – Sharp Shooters

1st place: Xavier Hemani
2nd place: Kian Douglas – Outsiders
3rd place: Dean Bixler – Thunderbolts

7/8 BOYS DIVISION:

1st place: Sergio Meza – Slama Jama
2nd place: Jordan Freiburghouse – Rockets
3rd place: Christian Manganaan – Rockets
4th place: James O’Regan – Burbank Bulls

GIRLS BASKETBALL

7/8 Girls Division:
Shooting Stars
Burbank Shooting Stars
The Sparks
Burbank Defenders
Burbank Ballhawgz
Dynamite
One
Phoenix Elite


5/6 Girls Division:
Shooting Stars
Hurricanes
Ballerz
Dream Team
Lights Out
¾ Girls Division:
Hoop Dreams
Chaos
Blue Thunder
Burbank Sparks
Swishmallows
Ruthless

3/4 GIRLS DIVISION:

1st place: Isabella Alejandra Michel – Blue Thunder
2nd place: Luciana Grogan – Blue Thunder
3rd place: Mia Sanchez – Blue Thunder

5/6 GIRLS DIVISION:

1st place: Emi Nagahori – Shooting Stars
2nd place: Maisie Henry – Dream Team
3rd place: Ivy Blecha – Ballerz

7/8 GIRLS DIVISION:
1st place: Emma Jade Phillips – Shooting Stars
2nd place: Desirae Henson – ONE
3rd place: Emily Lucila Espinoza – Phoenix Elite

GIRLS BASKETBALL LEAGUE

1st Round Teams Overall W-L Record


3/4 Girls
1ST Chaos 5 – 0
2ND Blue Thunder 4 – 1


5/6 Girls
1ST Ballerz 4 – 0
2ND Lights Out 3 – 1


7/8 Girls    
1ST Burbank Ballhawgz 6 – 1
2ND Burbank Shooting Stars 6 – 1

GIRLS BANTAM BASKETBALL LEAGUE
2nd Round Teams Overall W-L Record


3/4 Girls  
1ST Blue Thunder 4 – 0
2ND Chaos 3 – 1
   
5/6 Girls  
1ST Ballerz 4 – 0
2ND Dream Team 3 -1
   
7/8 Girls Gold    
1ST Burbank Shooting Stars 3 – 0
2ND Burbank Ballhawgz 2-1
   
7/8 Girls Silver    
1ST Burbank Defenders 3 – 0
2ND ONE 2-1

