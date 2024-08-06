City of Burbank’s Chief Information Officer Announces Departure for New Opportunity

The City of Burbank’s Chief Information Officer, Kevin Gray, has announced his resignation from the City, effective August 30, 2024. Mr. Gray is set to take on the role of Chief Technology Officer at Metrolink.

Since joining the City in 2018, Mr. Gray has overseen the redevelopment of the City’s website, launched initiatives like the Our Burbank 311 app, and improved online permitting, significantly saving time and effort for residents and city staff. He also partnered with the Burbank Police Department to implement a modern public safety ecosystem, featuring the Police Computer-Aided Dispatch and Records Management (CAD/RMS) system. This system enhances real-time incident management, optimizes resource allocation, and improves data storage and analysis, supporting efficient case management, strategic decision-making, and the delivery of public safety services to the community.

“Mr. Gray’s innovative efforts have greatly improved our City services and public safety infrastructure, said City Manager Justin Hess. “We deeply appreciate his dedication and positive impact on our community.”

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve Burbank. It has been a privilege to work alongside dedicated City staff and our wonderful community,” said Chief Information Officer, Kevin Gray. “Together, we’ve made significant strides in enhancing City services and improving efficiency. Saying goodbye to something we’ve built together, shaping the IT department into the world-class technology organization it is today, is incredibly difficult. I am profoundly thankful to the City Manager, Assistant City Manager, and the entire City for their support in allowing me to bring our visions to life and elevate our City services through modernized technology. I am proud of our progress and thankful for the support from everyone involved.”

The Chief Information Officer, selected by the City Manager, plays a crucial role in leading Burbank’s digital and technology strategies and managing the IT Department.