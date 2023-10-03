City of Burbank’s Community Development Department Collect Three Excellence Awards

The City of Burbank’s Economic Development Division in the Community Development Department has received three 2023 Excellence in Economic Development Awards from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) including a Silver Award for Neighborhood Development with the Burbank Mural Program, a Bronze Award in Promotional Marketing for the 2021-2022 Economic Development Annual Report, and a Bronze Award in Digital Media for the Visit Burbank Influencer Campaign.

These awards were bestowed specifically for the organization’s outstanding work in Economic Development impacting Burbank’s 105,357 residents and more than 3 million visitors.

Economic Development was acknowledged and honored at the IEDC 2023 Annual Conference during the inaugural Recognition Night event in Dallas, TX, on September 19, 2023.

“The City of Burbank has raised the bar for excellence in economic development with its 2022-2023 programming. These awards are a testament to Burbank Economic Development Division’s dedication to its residents and serves as a great example of how economic

development can help transform a community for the better,” said Nathan Ohle, IEDC President and CEO. “It is IEDC’s honor and privilege to present the Burbank Economic Development Division with these awards and recognize its leadership and innovation in the field of economic

development!”

Every year IEDC looks specifically for economic development organizations, government entities, initiatives, and programs that have demonstrated consistent, exemplary performance in the economic development profession, leading the execution of projects that have a

significant impact on revitalizing communities, and playing a major role in shaping and improving the practice of economic development.