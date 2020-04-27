City of Burbank’s Eviction Moratorium to End April 30

Burbank’s City Council’s Urgency Ordinance on March 17, 2020, prohibiting the evictions of residential and commercial tenants for non-payment of rent caused by the Coronavirus will be allowed to expire on April 30, 2020 after a 4 to 1 vote by the City Council last week. The lone dissenting vote was cast by Mayor Sharon Springer.

When Burbank’s order ends on April 30, it will then clear the way for both the County’s and State’s Order to go into effect.

Information supplied by the Burbank Public Information Office also stated that an Order voted on April 14, 2020, by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors amended the County’s executive order on the eviction moratorium for both residential and commercial tenants impacted by COVID-19. That order is in effect until May 31, 2020 unless extended or repealed.

The amended order was expanded to include all incorporated cities within the county of Los Angeles. It does exempt, however, cities that have local eviction moratoria in place. The current Burbank eviction moratorium is in place until April 30th so that updated county order does not apply to Burbank for the month of April 2020. The amended County order protects both residential and commercial tenants from eviction for nonpayment of rent, late charges or fees based on inability to pay due to the coronavirus pandemic. Furthermore, the County Order prohibits rent increases for residential units, charging late fees and interest and collecting any of those fees. The order gives tenants 12 months following the moratorium period that ends May 31, 2020 to pay amounts due. And it prohibits no-fault evictions except those that may pose a health and safety risk; among other protections outlined in the order related to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the Governor’s Executive Order adopted on March 27, 2020, it imposed a statewide moratorium on residential evictions (only) for nonpayment of rent due to COVID-19. The order requires tenants give landlords notice of their inability to pay rent, but the rent is not forgiven. The statewide moratorium is set to expire May 31.

Once Burbank’s Order ends, Burbank residents will then fall under the County and State Order.

Once again, this Order by the County does not take effect in Burbank until May 1 when the Burbank Order expires. Since the County Order was modified to include all incorporated cities (which Burbank is) that did not already have an Order in place, Burbank allowed their Order to expire so the County and State Orders would take affect.

Burbank residents who need more information or help are encouraged to contact the Burbank Landlord Tenant Commission.

Below is a chart supplied by the City of Burbank with the different Orders