City, Police Officers’ Association Agree on New Contract

Release supplied by the Burbank Police Officers’ Association:

On Tuesday evening, the Burbank Police Officers’ Association and the City of Burbank have agreed on a new contract, known as a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), through June 2021.

The BPOA membership has been working without a contract since July 2018. In the time since then, our negotiating team has been in talks with the City to obtain a new contract, forgoing benefits and wage increases in the interim. Our membership continued serving the community with the same dedication and enthusiasm as we always have.

The BPOA membership and the City of Burbank have agreed on a package where the BPOA members will split pension costs evenly with the City: 50/50. This cost sharing is unprecedented among Southern California municipalities; however, this concession by our officers, positions the City of Burbank to balance its budget for years to come. BPOA President, JJ Puglisi, commented, “In return, the BPOA hopes City officials will remain good stewards of the City’s assets, which include its first responders.”

Our newer officers, who were hired under The California Public Employees’ Pension Reform Act (PEPRA), which took effect in January 2013, will see their wages increased by about 8%. The BPOA hopes this wage increase for newer officers will spur an increase in recruiting, which has been sluggish. We are currently understaffed by 21 sworn officers , which reduces the effectiveness in providing police services to the Community.

The men and women of the BPOA appreciate the support of our community and look forward to the continued partnership we have forged over a multitude of decades.