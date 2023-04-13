City Recognizes National Public Safety Telecommunications Week

This week, April 9 to 15, 2023 is celebrated as National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, which is honored on the second full week of April every year since it was enacted by Congress and signed by President Clinton in 1991.

During the April 4th Burbank City Council Meeting, Mayor Konstantine Anthony presented a proclamation declaring April 9 through the 15th of 2023, National Public Safety Telecommunications Week in the city of Burbank, which was accepted by Burbank Police Captain, JJ Puglisi, and communications manager, Cheryl Mendez.

“Emergencies can occur at any time that require police, fire, or emergency medical services, and when an emergency occurs, the proper response of police officers, firefighters, and paramedics is critical to the protection of life and preservation of property and public safety,” said Mayor Anthony while reading the proclamation at the council meeting.

“Public Safety Telecommunicators are the single vital link for our police officers by monitoring their activities by radio, providing them information and ensuring their safety. Public Safety Telecommunicators of the Burbank Police Department are an essential part of the city’s public safety system and perform their job duties exhibiting compassion, professionalism and dedication,” he added.

Puglisi and Mendez then called up the Burbank Police Department dispatchers and Police Chief Mike Albanese, to join them in the front of the room. “The police officers that serve your community would be nothing without the dispatchers that are behind the scenes supporting everything we do,” said Puglisi.

Mendez also acknowledged and introduced her staff saying that “for many people calling 911 the police services is the first and the only contact they have ever had with the police department, and I’m so proud of the first impression that these people make day in and day out. They give their best. They make me proud.”

Burbank City Councilmember, Tamala Takahashi, was happy to celebrate the dispatchers. “What a pleasure to have been able to formally recognize our 911 dispatchers during Public Safety Telecommunications Week. Our city’s high quality emergency services depends on these folks’ quick response, calm support, and on-the-fly decision making,” said Takahashi. We are proud to have such a strong, 24/7 team who works tirelessly for our community. Thank you Burbank dispatchers!”