City Returns to Stage III Outdoor Watering Schedule Beginning November 1

Starting November 1, 2024, the outdoor irrigation schedule will return to one day per week, on Saturdays. This seasonal change is in accordance with the Stage III of the Sustainable Water Use Ordinance.

Stage III

November – March: Saturdays only

April – October: Tuesdays and Saturdays

Watering on Saturdays should be before 9 am or after 6 pm, up to 15 minutes per irrigation station.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/water-schedule

