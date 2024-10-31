City Returns to Stage III Outdoor Watering Schedule Beginning November 1

By
Press Release
-
0
0

Starting November 1, 2024, the outdoor irrigation schedule will return to one day per week, on Saturdays. This seasonal change is in accordance with the Stage III of the Sustainable Water Use Ordinance.

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
MBB 2024
Bright Future

Stage III

November – March: Saturdays only

April – October: Tuesdays and Saturdays

Watering on Saturdays should be before 9 am or after 6 pm, up to 15 minutes per irrigation station.

UCLA Health
Breakfast
CBIS DataTax

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/water-schedule

Complete the Strategic Plan Survey here: https://forms.gle/yuiFEAjXys2MUxVe9

    BurCal Apartments8715

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR