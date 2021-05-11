City Says “Not Our Police Department Survey”

Recently, Burbank residents have received emails from a private entity in Beverly Hills appearing to be conducting a Burbank Police Department Policy and Performance Survey using a Burbank Police Department employee photo. This has created confusion as to who was conducting the survey and the City would like to clarify, this survey was not commissioned and is not being conducted by the City or the Burbank Police Department.

While surveys provide valuable information, survey responders may wish to know the entity conducting the survey and how the survey will be used before they answer the questions. The City has no knowledge of who is conducting or commissioned this survey. The email containing the survey states, “A privately-funded project,” with a Beverly Hills address.