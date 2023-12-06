City to Close Magnolia and Olive Bridges for Inspection

The City of Burbank Public Works Department has announced upcoming inspections of two key bridges in the city, leading to temporary road closures that will affect nighttime traffic. The inspections, part of the city’s ongoing infrastructure maintenance program, will focus on the Magnolia Bridge and Olive Bridge.

Magnolia Bridge Closure

The Magnolia Bridge will be closed on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, from 10:30 PM to 2:30 AM. The closure will span Magnolia Blvd between First St. and Victory Blvd. However, local access will be maintained up to Moss St. to accommodate residents and businesses in the area. This closure is essential for thorough inspections and to ensure the long-term safety and integrity of the bridge.

Olive Bridge Closure

Following the Magnolia Bridge inspection, the Olive Bridge will undergo a similar closure on Thursday, December 14, 2023, during the same hours, 10:30 PM to 2:30 AM. The affected area will be Olive Ave. between First St. and Victory Blvd, with local access available up to Lake St. The Public Works Department assures that all efforts will be made to minimize disruption and complete the inspections efficiently.

Impact and Preparations

The temporary closures are expected to impact late-night traffic, and drivers are advised to plan alternative routes. The Burbank Public Works Department has coordinated with local law enforcement and traffic management authorities to ensure smooth detours and adequate signage.