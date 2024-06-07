City to Start Repaving Streets in The Media District

Be advised of street re-paving and partial street closures in the Media District from June 12 – 21, excluding June 19th. Please note, the project timeline is subject to change pending any unforeseen circumstances or adverse weather conditions.

Here’s What You Need to Know

Burbank Water and Power has completed the bulk of the underground electrical conduit construction necessary for the rebuilding of the substation at 228 S Naomi Street and will now begin repaving the streets affected. There will be temporary lane restrictions beginning June 12, 2024.

Paving will be followed by striping, installation of traffic detection loops at intersections, and related activities. PAVECO will perform the work, and customers will see “no parking” signs posted as needed. Please see the attached map of affected areas. The repaving project’s working hours will be: Monday through Friday 7:00AM to 7:00PM. Partial Street Closures from 8:30AM-3:00PM.

The Underground Construction Project will involve repaving trench cuts in the street using grinding, milling, and paving machines, street sweepers, and material transfer vehicles. Some work may take up to seven days to complete.

A Carefully Developed, City Approved Traffic Plan Will be Used

The plan will help keep traffic flowing around the construction area. Informative signs, traffic cones and traffic guards will be used as necessary to minimize the day-to-day impact. Speeds will be reduced in the area of construction.

As work progresses, “No Parking” signs will be placed around the area of construction to assist with traffic flow. These signs will be posted a minimum of 48 hours in advance.

Keeping the Area Clean is a Priority

Our contractor will use necessary dust control and street cleanup as needed to keep the job site and the City streets clean.

Noise May be Heard During the Construction Working Hours

This type of construction requires the use of heavy machinery, which can be noisy. We understand this may be a concern and will do our best to limit this noise to the construction working hours of 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.

BWP Does Not Need Access to Your Property

Our work will mainly take place in the street. If access to your property is needed for any reason, our crews will coordinate access in advance. Access to your driveway may be temporarily blocked for short durations. When this happens, you will be notified and work will not begin until scheduling is coordinated with you.

Media District Paving Tentative Schedule *Subject to Change pending any unforeseen circumstances or adverse weather conditions.*

Day 1: June 12, 2024

S Frederic Between Olive and Willow Alameda Between Florence and Bob Hope Alameda Between Buena Vista and Naomi Naomi From Verdugo to Olive

Day 2: June 13, 2024

Verdugo at Naomi Naomi From Verdugo to Olive

Day 3: June 14, 2024

Olive and Alameda Olive between Naomi and Frederic W Willow St Florence and Alameda

Day 4: June 17, 2024

Florence and Alameda Alameda Between Bob Hope and Olive

Day 5: June 18, 2024

Olive Between Alameda and California

Day 6: June 20, 2024

Buena Vista North of Alameda Centerlane Only Buena Vista and Olive Southbound Lanes

Day 7: June 21, 2024

Buena Vista and Olive Northbound Lanes Buena Vista North of Olive

Questions?

If you have additional questions, please visit BurbankWaterAndPower.com/willow-substation or contact the BWP Project Manager, Sven Knauth, at (818) 238-3568 or SKnauth@burbankca.gov.