City Would Like Residents Input Into a Master Plan for George Izay Park

The City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department in collaboration with RJM Design Group is conducting public engagement and outreach to help identify and determine the needs of Burbank residents and stakeholders regarding future improvements to George Izay Park and its amenities, facilities, and buildings. This includes: Olive Recreation Center, Betsy Lueke Creative Arts Center, Joslyn Adult Center, Burbank Little Theater, and park and open space areas (including ball fields, playgrounds and walking paths for example).. Information gathered during this process will guide the ultimate vision and development of a Park Master Plan.

The first phase of the Community Engagement Process launches today with an online Community Survey, available online at www.BurbankCA.gov/IzayMasterPlan. Paper copies of the survey are also available at all City of Burbank recreation sites and can be returned to the Olive Recreation Center at 1111 W. Olive Ave. Burbank, CA 91502. Feedback for the first phase will be collected from now through December 1, 2021.

The George Izay Park Public Engagement process is anticipated to be complete by May of 2022. The project includes public outreach opportunities: additional virtual survey, in-person workshops and charettes, conceptual master plan development, and final report findings and presentation to the City Parks and Recreation Board and City Council.