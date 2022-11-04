City’s Public Information Officer Shares Mayors Speech From State of the City Event

The annual State of the City hosted by Mayor Jess Talamantes and the Burbank Chamber of Commerce was held on October 20th at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel Convention Center. This year’s theme, “When A City Comes Together,” was envisioned by the City of Burbank’s Public Information Office in collaboration with Talamantes, who delivered a beautiful speech to over 650 guests at the event.

Jonathan Jones is the City of Burbank’s Interim Communications Manager and Public Information Officer (PIO) and the one who brought Mayor Talamantes’ vision for the event to life while working closely with the Chamber. Jones has been in the position since July of this year and has worked in the department for over five and a half years.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

As the PIO, Jones assisted the Chamber of Commerce in setting up the State of the City event and then recorded, edited, and broadcasted the Mayor’s speech and the entire presentation on the Burbank Channel and Burbank’s YouTube page. “Mayor Talamantes wanted to showcase our tremendous community and thank everyone for doing their part to make Burbank such a fantastic place to live, work and play,” said Jones. “Despite the challenges we’ve faced due to the pandemic, it’s been an exceptional year in Burbank because of our strong community, and we wanted to convey that through the Mayor’s speech and video presentation,” he added.

The State of the City brought in people from all areas of our city, including Councilmembers, non-profit organizations, local government officials, City of Burbank departments, School District members, studios, residents, and small business owners. “The State of the City is an excellent opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate its many accomplishments and key partnerships. It also gives us time to not only reflect on our amazing year but look ahead to all the exciting things coming to Burbank,” said Jones.

As the Intern PIO, Jones works with the Public Information Office staff to operate and manage the Burbank Channel and the City’s many social media platforms. He works closely with City staff, residents, and business owners to create digital and print graphics, produce video content, and broadcast the City Council meetings live to the community.

Follow the City of Burbank’s official social media accounts and watch the State of the City videos here.

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

City Website

YouTube

Full State of the City Event

Mayor’s State of the City Video

Development Video from State of the City